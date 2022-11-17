MADISON Alaina Obianozie is regarded as a leader among her senior class at Bob Jones High. She makes an impression everywhere she goes and with everyone she meets, and does so, in a very humbling way.The senior student-athlete just completed her final season of volleyball for the Patriots and is currently awaiting her own decision on what college to attend and to what extent does she play volleyball beyond her years in high school. In the meantime, one of the star players for the 2022 Class 7A state runner-up Patriots has been recognized for her skills on the court as Obianozie has been named Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in its 17th annual listing.

MADISON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO