Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.

4 DAYS AGO