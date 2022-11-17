ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships | WFRV Local 5

(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly...
KIMBERLY, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bob Jones Volleyball Star Named All-American – The Madison Record

MADISON Alaina Obianozie is regarded as a leader among her senior class at Bob Jones High. She makes an impression everywhere she goes and with everyone she meets, and does so, in a very humbling way.The senior student-athlete just completed her final season of volleyball for the Patriots and is currently awaiting her own decision on what college to attend and to what extent does she play volleyball beyond her years in high school. In the meantime, one of the star players for the 2022 Class 7A state runner-up Patriots has been recognized for her skills on the court as Obianozie has been named Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in its 17th annual listing.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHILTON, WI

