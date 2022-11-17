Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Gamblers win on the road against Madison Capitols – The Rink Live
The Green Bay Gamblers won the road game against the Madison Capitols 5-3 on Friday. The Capitols opened strong, with Nick Wallace scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Quinn Finley and Miko Matikka. The Gamblers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Jayden Davis...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships | WFRV Local 5
(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly...
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bob Jones Volleyball Star Named All-American – The Madison Record
MADISON Alaina Obianozie is regarded as a leader among her senior class at Bob Jones High. She makes an impression everywhere she goes and with everyone she meets, and does so, in a very humbling way.The senior student-athlete just completed her final season of volleyball for the Patriots and is currently awaiting her own decision on what college to attend and to what extent does she play volleyball beyond her years in high school. In the meantime, one of the star players for the 2022 Class 7A state runner-up Patriots has been recognized for her skills on the court as Obianozie has been named Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in its 17th annual listing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Green Bay announces annual fall cleaning for Mason Street Bridge, closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
Fox11online.com
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Hitting all the right notesSkogen’s Epic Center brings magic of music to Green Bay
Mark Skogen walked into the Epic Event Center on a cold Friday afternoon with his phone in his hand. His gray hair is cropped close on the sides, longer on top and combed back. If it weren’t for the Epic Event Center logo on his black down jacket, Skogen could...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
