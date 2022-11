Twitter reacts to SNKRS’ Air Jordan 1 ‘Lost and Found’ release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This is a release that the sneaker community has been anticipating for a long time. Although, the 2022 Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” shoe isn’t a true re-release of the iconic Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” shoe, it’s as close as it can be.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO