ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
DCist

Capitol Police Officer Suicide After January 6 Recognized As Line Of Duty Death

More than a year and a half after U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard “Howie” Liebengood died by suicide in the aftermath of the violent January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice has designated his death as having occurred in the line of duty. This recognition means that his family will be entitled to benefits under the Public Safety Officer Benefits Program — an outcome they have been fighting for since his death.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

It’s Election Day In D.C., Maryland And Virginia. Here’s What You Need To Know

Early voting started weeks ago in our region, and hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But for those who haven’t yet had the chance to vote, fear not, we have everything you need, including an overview of what’s at stake in each jurisdiction, what you can expect on your ballot, and all you need to know before heading to the polls.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy