Mchenry County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Two drivers injured after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway. Three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes about 8:48 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dead after crashing into vehicles while trying to flee Michigan Avenue traffic stop, 6 others injured

CHICAGO - A driver was killed and six other people were injured in a car crash on Michigan Avenue on Chicago's Near South Side on Sunday night. Police were conducting a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot, striking two cars in the process, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Two Dead; Two Injured in Friday Crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Two children lost their lives after a two vehicle crash Friday night. Pleasant Prairie Police say a four year old boy and a nine-month old girl were in a vehicle with their parents just before 8:30 PM when they were involved in a collision at the intersection of Springbrook Road and Highway 31.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Car crashes into River North business; suspect in custody

CHICAGO - A luxury SUV plowed into the front entrance of a Walgreens at Clark and Ontario in River North Monday evening in what appeared to be an intentional act. It happened at 5:14pm. A Land Rover Discovery hit the front entrance of the store, driving through its revolving doors. The 32-year-old driver has been taken into custody and was not injured.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47

Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood. A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
fox32chicago.com

South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
CHICAGO, IL

