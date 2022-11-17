Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn agrees to $10M settlement in 2019 hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Oak Lawn has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash. The suburb's village manager at the time, Larry Deetjen, was driving a village-owned vehicle when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian. On Oct. 10, 2019 Deetjen was driving a...
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
fox32chicago.com
Two drivers injured after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway. Three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes about 8:48 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of...
DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County. Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man dead after crashing into vehicles while trying to flee Michigan Avenue traffic stop, 6 others injured
CHICAGO - A driver was killed and six other people were injured in a car crash on Michigan Avenue on Chicago's Near South Side on Sunday night. Police were conducting a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot, striking two cars in the process, officials said.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman charged with driving under the influence after DeKalb County crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Yorkville woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a rollover crash on Perry Road north of Hinckley early Sunday morning. Police say 33-year-old Heather Galbreath, of Yorkville, went off the roadway at Mack Road, went airborne, and overturned...
wlip.com
Two Dead; Two Injured in Friday Crash
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Two children lost their lives after a two vehicle crash Friday night. Pleasant Prairie Police say a four year old boy and a nine-month old girl were in a vehicle with their parents just before 8:30 PM when they were involved in a collision at the intersection of Springbrook Road and Highway 31.
fox32chicago.com
Car crashes into River North business; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A luxury SUV plowed into the front entrance of a Walgreens at Clark and Ontario in River North Monday evening in what appeared to be an intentional act. It happened at 5:14pm. A Land Rover Discovery hit the front entrance of the store, driving through its revolving doors. The 32-year-old driver has been taken into custody and was not injured.
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47
Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
23-Year-old Illinois Man Shot Mother’s Boyfriend After A Fight About Salad
A convicted felon was recently arrested in Antioch Illinois after he shot his mother's boyfriend. What was the reason for the unnecessary shooting? They were fighting about a salad... 23-year-old Rondel K. Jamison was charged with the following:. Aggravated battery with a firearm. Aggravated discharge of a firearm. Two counts...
fox32chicago.com
Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood. A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the...
fox32chicago.com
Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
fox32chicago.com
South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
Police investigating after partial skeletal human remains found in north suburbs
When officers arrived, it was confirmed the remains were human, police said.
Comments / 10