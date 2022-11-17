ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

New Ulster County Government Operation Center location selected

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ulster County Legislature has approved the purchase of a new Ulster County Government Operations Center. The new operations center will be a 15,000-square-foot facility on Paradise Lane in the Town of New Paltz and will house the county’s E-911 services and the Department of Emergency Management.

“The Legislature took an active role in the site selection process for the Government Operations
Center saving taxpayers nearly 1.5 million dollars, ensuring our first responders have the
resources to ensure greater public safety,” said Chair of the Legislature Tracey Bartels. “This critical investment in our County’s future will ensure that our communities remain resilient to natural and manmade crises for generations to come.”

The site for the new operations center was up for consideration among nine other Ulster County locations. Due to the cost, lot size and condition, the property on Paradise Lane was selected.

