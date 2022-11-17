Read full article on original website
Lil Ugly Mane – “Redacted Fog” & “Unassisted”
For the past year, the Richmond rapper Lil Ugly Mane has re-emerged as a force of rock-splattered rap music. He self-released a full-length, Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, around this time in 2021, and he’s followed that up with a string of singles, most recently “Split Ends” last month. Today, he’s back with another pair of tracks, “Redacted Fog” and “Unassisted,” which split the difference between twinkling emo and mp3-era blog curiosity. Check them both out below.
Speaking Of Touring, Jack Antonoff Calls On Venues To Stop Taking Merch Cuts
Jack Antonoff has entered the Touring Is Untenable chat. Posting to Twitter yesterday, the superproducer wrote, “While we are having the discussion, can venues simply stop taxing merchandise of artists? This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Antonoff added: “The more we...
AMAs Reportedly Scrapping Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute At The Last Minute
This Sunday’s American Music Awards was originally supposed to include a tribute to Michael Jackson from Chris Brown, but according to TMZ, the tribute has been canceled at the last minute. No official reason has been given for the cancelation, but it’s not too difficult to guess, given the myriad controversies surrounding both Brown and the late pop star.
Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Eurythmics Cover)
As part of an Amazon Music series where artists cover Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Hurray For The Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, has shared a reimagining of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” “What can you do with a classic song like this but dive in and explore the depths?” Segarra says. “I arrived to the studio off a flight from Paris, jet lagged and returning home from a European tour. The lyrics for ‘Sweet Dreams’ touched me then in a way they never had. Suddenly I heard what Annie Lennox was saying; it was a warning.”
Watch Willow Join Smashing Pumpkins On “Cherub Rock” In LA
Smashing Pumpkins wrapped up their 2022 arena tour with Jane’s Addiction with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Willow Smith — who released a new album as Willow, <COPINGMECHANISM> earlier this year — joined the band at the final show of the tour to play guitar on Siamese Dream single “Cherub Rock.” Smith was a guest on Billy Corgan’s podcast last month. Watch video of her appearance below.
Rabit – “Bad Dreams” (Feat. SALEM’s Jack Donoghue)
At the end of the week, the Houston producer Rabit is releasing a new album, What Dreams May Come, his first proper full-length in four years. We’ve heard the Eartheater-featuring “Angelica” and the Embaci-featuring “No Ceiling” already, and today he’s back with one more advance single, the eerie and syrupy slow “Bad Dreams,” which has some synthesizers from SALEM’s Jack Donoghue. (The witch house staples released their first album in a decade, Fire In Heaven, back in 2020.) Watch a video for the track below.
Livestream Brockhampton’s Farewell Show In LA
Earlier in 2022, the rap collective Brockhampton announced an indefinite hiatus, which eventually led up to their final album, The Family, which dropped on Thursday. The Family features 17 tracks (including the singles “Big Pussy” and “The Ending“) and — surprise — was not technically Brockhampton’s final album. That would be TM, which dropped after The Family on Friday and has been billed as a “parting gift” from the band.
Watch Elton John Perform With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, & Kiki Dee At Dodger Stadium Farewell Show
Elton John launched his farewell tour in 2018. The pandemic put that trek on pause, but it didn’t end the tour. That tour is still going on; Elton has dates lined up until next summer. Last night, though, Elton John played what promises to be his last American show. He returned to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the venue he first played in a series of iconic 1975 concerts. Last night’s show was broadcast live on Disney+, and it included a few duets with famous friends.
God’s Hate’s Live Show Is Some Beautiful Gorilla Shit
Eddie Kingston. The Mad King. The first-ever Chikara Grand Champion. Maybe my favorite professional wrestler in the world? He’s up there, anyway. Eddie Kingston is a born storyteller, and as much as I love watching him beat people up, I love watching him talking about beating people up even more. Kingston talks about being people up with a sincere emotional fervor that might cross over into radical vulnerability. When he talks about beating people up, I believe that beating people up is the absolute most important thing to him. His health, both mental and spiritual, depends on beating people up. He’s at the absolute end of his rope, and the only thing that keeps him going is the drive to beat people up. I find Kingston’s work to be profoundly moving on some level that I can’t readily explain.
