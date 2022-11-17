Liquivida Adds Xeomin, from Merz Aesthetics, to Provide the Best in Minimally Invasive Skin Treatments

Read full article on original website
What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
L.A. Weekly
How Topical CBD Can Help To Relieve Arthritis
View the original article about How Topical CBD Can Help To Relieve Arthritis at Use Legal CBD. The topical application of cannabidiol (CBD) is found to help with treating a wide range of ailments that can affect your skin. By applying this compound topically, you can get relief from the pain and other symptoms resulting from chronic ailments like arthritis. You can now use this compound instead of other pain-relieving balms or analgesic medications that you usually use to alleviate the symptoms caused by arthritis.
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
A TikToker Tapes Her Face To 'Stay Young' & We Had To Find Out If The Hack Actually Works
TikTok has introduced us to many skincare trends, and a new one that has been popping up lately may be the most questionable. The beauty hack is being used as an "alternative" to Botox to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and apparently, you only need one thing: tape. TikToker Val...
Laser Treatments for Acne Scars: What to Expect, According to Dermatologists
Everything you need to know about resurfacing treatments.
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
Healthline
Knee Pain: Nerve Block Injections May Help With Osteoarthritis
Researchers say people with knee osteoarthritis appear to get some short-term pain relief after receiving injections of genicular nerve blocks. They said people who received the injections reported significant pain relief eight weeks after the treatment. The relief appeared to wane after 12 weeks. Experts say there are ways to...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
MedicalXpress
Real-world evidence study of regenerative medicine and shoulder surgery
Applying regenerative medicine to a common shoulder surgery could have an impact on the need for follow-up revision surgery in some patients, according to a Mayo Clinic study of real-world evidence. Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed the largest set of data available to determine if adding bone marrow aspirate concentrate to...
Study raises doubts about role of HDL 'good' cholesterol in heart health
Blood levels of HDL, the famously "good" kind of cholesterol, may not make a big difference to heart health after all -- particularly for Black people, a large new study suggests.
Medical Marvels: Saving a teen from a rare, life-threatening cyst on the brain
An MRI revealed a teen had a dangerous, life-threatening cyst in his brain that could cause death at any moment. His parents immediately sought help at NewYork-Presbyterian, which has a dedicated pediatric neuro ICU.
topdogtips.com
Gum Infection in Dogs: Signs, Causes & Treatments
You may have thought bad breath is simply something your pooch just happens to have, but it could be an indication of gum infection in dogs. Sure, the smell may not be minty fresh, but it also shouldn't be so horrible to make you sick. So, does this mean that...
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
Microneedling Aftercare Tips To Follow To Keep Your Skin Healthy
Microneedling is often selected because it can help improve the appearance of the skin. However, there are a few pointers to keep the skin healthy.
Healthline
Pain Relievers Such as Ibuprofen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Researchers say pain relievers such as ibuprofen may not provide long-term benefits for arthritis inflammation. They say the anti-inflammatory drugs may increase internal inflammation, leading to pain and joint stiffness. However, other experts say these medications are effective treatments for pain relief and inflammation reduction. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such...
Investopedia
Pharma Giants Eye Obesity Treatments
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month designated Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight-loss drug, Tirzepatide, for fast-track approval. Already endorsed to treat type-2 diabetes, the drug, with the brand name Mounjaro, will likely hit the market next year with additional approval to treat obesity. It's a market with enormous...
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
MedicalXpress
New target for Alzheimer's therapies found
The protein medin is deposited in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer's patients along with the protein amyloid-β. Researchers from DZNE have discovered this so-called co-aggregation. They have now published their observation in Nature. "Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its influence on diseases...
