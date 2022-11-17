ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Mara Announces Baby Boy’s Arrival, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Jamie Bell: See Photo

By Rosie Marder
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. PA Images/INSTAR

Congrats! Kate Mara has welcomed her second child with Jamie Bell.

“Had a baby a week ago,” Mara, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17. “Here are his feet 🧡.”

The New York native shared a glimpse at her and 36-year-old husband Bell’s second child, revealing his tiny toes peeking out from a blanket.

Courtesy of Kate Mara/Instagram

The Chappaquiddick actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year by posting a photo of the couple on Instagram. “There are three of us in this pic,” she jokingly captioned the pic on July 10, sharing a photo of her and Bell holding hands outside the Claridge’s Hotel in London.

The baby is the newest addition to the family, giving their 3-year-old daughter a younger sibling. The Fantastic Four costars’ daughter was born in May 2019 and they still have not revealed her name.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” Mara captioned her Instagram of her newborn’s toes at the time — matching her November 2022 announcement.

Bell is also a dad to a 9-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara opened up about balancing work and motherhood in October 2020. “I find it quite easy to switch it on and off,” Mara told emmy magazine. “Thank God, because as a new mom when you have a baby on your boob screaming in the trailer, and then you’ve got to go pretend to be sexy, it’s kind of a complete nightmare.”

Bell has openly expressed his love and devotion for his son, too. “The thing I’m proudest of achieving is my son. I’m obsessed. Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost kind of painful, that thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally,” he told ES Magazine in August 2017.

The little one has a sweet bond with his younger sister as well. “[He’s] amazing,” the Turn: Washington’s Spies alum told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “Protective, incredibly protective.”

Mara and the Skin actor tied the knot in July 2017.

