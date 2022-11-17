Read full article on original website
Bankrupt FTX Trading owes creditors more than $3 billion
FTX Trading owes its creditors at least $3.1 billion, according to court documents filed by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. A list of the company's top 50 creditors was submitted by FTX to a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Saturday. FTX doesn't name the 50 creditors in the court filing, but categorizes the nature of each claim as "customer."
