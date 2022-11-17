Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Jim Harbaugh sends crystal clear message to players ahead of looming heavyweight battle vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on for the battle of the unbeatens between Michigan and Ohio State, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that any of his players that have a chance at playing will be in the lineup. Speaking to the media after Michigan escaped with a 19-17 victory over...
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland
10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys
While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day hypes up mammoth Ohio State football showdown vs. Michigan with scorching 5-word message
All eyes next Saturday will be on Columbus. With the Ohio State Buckeyes staying undefeated and the Michigan Wolverines also spotless this season after everything that happened in Week 12, college football fans will be treated to a bigger than usual Ohio State football-Michigan football showdown in Columbus in Week 13.
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef
It looks like the beef between Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t going to end any time soon. In fact, Wilson appeared to take a subtle shot at Carroll after the Seahawks tactician threw a shade at him over his refusal to wear a play-calling wristband during his time […] The post Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL burns serious hole in DK Metcalf’s pocket for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will have to cough up nearly $30,000 after getting fined by the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 10’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The exact amount of the fine is $29,785, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins status updates for 49ers game are big for Colt McCoy
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been electric when on the field with one another but it looks like the young quarterback won’t join the veteran wideout on the sidelines for Week 11. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today Murray wasn’t able to go through a full practice this week, forcing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with long-time backup Colt McCoy.
Melvin Gordon shown the door after the Broncos latest loss
The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.
Rumor: Deion Sanders ‘in discussions’ with these college football 2 teams
Deion Sanders‘ Jackson State Tigers have been one of the most impressive teams in college football, as they capped off the first undefeated season in program history after Saturday’s win over Alcorn State. However, Sanders’ success has come at a cost. Everywhere he goes, he is tabbed as...
4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week 11 loss vs. the Eagles.
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury...
