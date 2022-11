In Ventura County, a vast stretch of coastline northwest of Malibu has become the center of a legal battle. The steep slopes and scented sage in this area gained the attention of both biologists and land developers, each with their own agendas. The competition between two opposing sides attempting to gain possession of this land could spell out drastically different fates for whichever side claimed ownership.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO