ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Is Roku Stock a Buy After Recent Management Changes?

By Will Ashworth
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMWbh_0jEn5VQe00

Roku ( ROKU , $56.88) reported third-quarter earnings earlier this month. The initial reaction from investors sent its shares down nearly 6%. However, since its Nov. 9 low of $47.31, ROKU stock has bounced more than 20%.

The main reason behind Roku stock's big rebound is a rally in the broader equities market, sparked by hope that a recent cooldown in inflation could have the Fed easing back on rate hikes. In particular, beaten-down growth stocks were in favor earlier this month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than 5% since the Nov. 8 close, compared to the S&P 500's 3.4% gain.

9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

However, excitement could also be building around some major management changes at the company, which hired industry veteran Charlie Collier to lead Roku Media.

Do these recent management changes make Roku stock a buy? That depends on who you talk to.

Roku Brings on a Rainmaker

In Roku's Q3 2022 shareholder letter, CEO Anthony Wood and Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden referred to some of the executive changes at the company. Most notably is the addition of Charlie Collier as head of Roku Media.

Collier came to Roku from Fox Entertainment, where he served as CEO. There, he was tasked with rebuilding its entertainment strategy after the separation of 21st Century Fox. Moves while at Fox included buying TMZ, acquiring MarvVista Entertainment and partnering with Gordon Ramsay to produce new content.

Before Fox, he was a big part of AMC Networks' growth. He served as president of the cable network from 2008 until his departure to Fox in late 2018. Collier was responsible for hits such as "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" while at AMC.

Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

His role at Roku is to grow ad sales, something he's very familiar with, having started his career in advertising before moving on to running entire media organizations.

"With respect to the entire role, and the entire business I'm running, I grew up in advertising before getting into general management and programming and eventually running full ad-supported media organizations. That's what I did," Collier told Variety on Nov. 10 in his first official interview as a Roku employee.

"And then I look at this. And I think, I never had a direct consumer relationship, and strong first-party data," he said in the interview. "And I've never had the platform, the user experience – the UX – to drive audiences exactly where those looking to engage those audiences with advertising want them to be."

Ads Continue to Move to Streaming

As Collier sees it, before too long, most television will be streamed and nonlinear, pushing most television advertising onto streaming platforms like Roku. He also believes that working at Roku enables him to help more than 250 of its content partners grow their businesses through "meaningful partnerships."

In the Q3 earnings call, Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood spoke candidly about Collier's hiring and potential impact on Roku Media.

"We built our media business to a big business, a very large business. But it's got so much more potential and it can be a lot bigger. And that's why we recruited Charlie to help take us to the next level. So I'm sure he'll bring some new insights and strategies and ways of thinking that we weren't thinking before and love to see what happens," Wood stated on Nov. 2.

Collier's been successful wherever he's worked. The business media talk about transformational acquisitions. Collier is that.

5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein (Outperform, the equivalent of a Buy) says that while ROKU stock "continues to frustrate investors," the hiring of Collier creates a "pivotal juncture" for the streaming company. Without getting into the weeds, Helfstein believes third-party demand-side platforms, under Collier's leadership, could be able to bid on The Roku Channel ad inventories in the future.

That effectively widens the revenue funnel for Roku.

The company's Q3 2022 shareholder letter admitted that the business faces economic headwinds in the fourth quarter and into 2023 – and that's likely part of the reason Roku became the latest tech company to announce layoffs , saying on Nov. 17 that it will cut 200 U.S. jobs. However, management maintains that the secular shift to streaming is intact.

Over the past four quarters, Roku's active accounts have grown by 16% to 65.4 million, streaming hours have increased by 21% to 21.9 billion, and ARPU (average revenue per user) is up 10% to $44.25.

Roku's growth story remains on track as long as these numbers continue to move higher.

Not everyone is as optimistic as Helfstein, though. "With macro uncertainty for the ad market & the competitive nature of operating system and consumer hardware space, we take a more conservative view," says Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, who initiated coverage on ROKU stock with a Hold rating and $45 price target in mid-November. Uerkwitz believes the streaming platform's ad monetization is under pressure and likely to fall in the coming months.

So what does this mean for investors?

On one hand, they might want to sit on the sidelines as the streaming giant braces for a slowdown in near-term advertising spending. On the other hand, Roku stock may be cheap enough for some investors to bite, especially after the company made key management changes in recent months that should position it for future growth. Indeed, following its 75% year-to-date decline, ROKU stock is now trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.5, well below its five-year average of 12.5.

3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Prosper in a Post-Covid World

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

Marijuana legalization in the U.S. would open up a huge market for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands, but they would also face some fierce competition. These companies' biggest advantage over multi-state marijuana operators in the U.S. is being listed on a major U.S. exchange -- that advantage will disappear after legalization.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

If you're an investor with the risk tolerance to take positions in growth stocks, there are certainly an abundance of them trading discounted right now. However, it's important to focus on investments in companies with quality underlying businesses. A stock might be on sale for a good reason, but price alone doesn't tell you whether it's a wise long-term addition to your portfolio.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 75% and 26% to Buy Right Now

Teladoc Health should have a lot of room to run as it moves toward profitability. Sales are climbing at three out of four of Abbott Labs' businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Kiplinger

Stock Buybacks Are Here to Stay

In the 12 months ending June 30, companies in the S&P 500 index spent a record $1 trillion to buy back their own shares, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. But come January, a new 1% tax on buybacks might dampen corporate America’s appetite. S&P Dow Jones estimates the tax would reduce corporate profits by half a percentage point at current buyback rates.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing on Interest-Rate Optimism

Stocks continued to climb Friday, boosted by hope that Thursday's inflation data, which showed a slower-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, could have the Fed easing back on rate hikes sooner rather than later. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9% to 11,323, while the broader S&P 500 Index rose...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Wildly After October Jobs Data

The latest jobs report sent markets on a wild ride Friday. Early this morning, the October jobs report showed that nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 last month, well above economists' consensus estimate for 193,000. On the plus side, this marked a sharp decline from the 315,000 jobs added in September. Additionally, the unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% from September's 3.5%.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Amazon, Gap, Applied Materials, Visa - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Amid Inflation Re-Think. U.S. equity futures moved cautiously higher Friday as investors looked to claw back losses from a muted week for stocks while closely tracking both the dollar and Treasury bond markets amid a seemingly renewed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy