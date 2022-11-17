Opportunity at a Glance: The Justice Resource Center (JRC) would like to invite your school to participate in The Constitution Works program (TCW). Through engaging fact patterns, students are introduced to relevant constitutional issues and take a role in determining the outcome. Students have the opportunity to assume the role of attorney or Supreme Court Justice in a First Amendment case. Students and parents will be invited to the Federal Courts where JRC staff will facilitate your students’ hearing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO