Opportunity at a Glance: Teams of two teachers, apply for the Race Against Waste program. This collaboration between Service in Schools & DOE Sustainability is designed to support teachers in leading students through an investigation of waste in their community and developing a service-learning project that focuses on reducing and/or reusing fabric, food, or plastic waste. Participants will hold 8 to 10 weekly after-school or classroom sessions with students from Jan-May 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO