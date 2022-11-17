Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks confirms full details of Juliet Nightingale's tragic new story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will kick off Juliet Nightingale's heartbreaking story next week, as she undergoes tests at the hospital. The Channel 4 soap's winter trailer previewed a challenging time ahead for Juliet and her loved ones as she's told she could have cancer. Juliet will grow concerned about her...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid to suffer shocking accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street villain Stephen Reid suffers a nasty accident next week as his secretive behaviour continues. Stephen is currently in a difficult financial situation, but with his reputation as a successful businessman to protect, he's determined to make sure that his family and friends on the cobbles don't find out that he's struggling.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
digitalspy.com
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours boss Jason Herbison shares secrets of the show's return
Neighbours spoilers follow. Move over, Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss – Neighbours has pulled off the biggest "back from the dead" plot twist in its history. The beloved Australian soap shocked everyone this week by announcing that it'll be making a surprise return in 2023, with a new home for UK viewers on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
digitalspy.com
What if George quit
"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...
digitalspy.com
Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?
Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
digitalspy.com
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
digitalspy.com
8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Stevie suffers a brutal attack, while Jan struggles to cope. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments coming up:. Stevie is prepared for her Jac Naylor award interview but is disgruntled when David warns her about one of the panellists 'Medusa Moira'. She's left further rattled when she realises Ethan is also going for the award as well.
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
digitalspy.com
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
digitalspy.com
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2 star breaks silence over surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Michael B Jordan has opened up about his surprising cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing he didn't tell his family about his brief appearance in the film. While speaking to ET Online at the premiere of Paramount+ show Fantasy Football, the actor commented...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 16: Vote off #3 - November 21 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Slightly later start today due to Wales v USA in the World Cup, or could be a little later if the post match interviews over-run Trial tease and First Things First will be posted in due course. Enjoy, complain or both about the 3rd elimination. You know the drill by...
digitalspy.com
James Gunn reveals Guardians of the Galaxy changes for third movie
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared some details about what fans can expect from the upcoming Holiday Special, teasing changes ahead of the upcoming third film. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Gunn revealed that fans will see exactly what the Guardians...
Comments / 0