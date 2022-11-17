ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks gain on hopes recession warning forces Fed's hand

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global equities edged up and a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday, a sign the U.S. economy will stall next year and that investors hope will lead the Federal Reserve to back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar

The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
kitco.com

Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
NASDAQ

Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
CNBC

Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...

