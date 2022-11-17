Read full article on original website
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin, 91, of Grafton, WV, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, with her adoring family by her side. Ms. Martin was born on June 2, 1931, in Fireco, WV, a daughter of the late Emmett and Ruby Nichols. She is survived by her two children, Joan Henderson and her husband Bud of Grafton and John Martin and his wife Sandra of Colorado; five grandchildren, Eli Henderson IV and his wife Larissa of Morgantown, Beau Henderson and his wife Heather of Bridgeport, Stefanie Martin of Nevada, Heather Watkins and her husband Devon of Colorado and John “Eric” Martin and his wife Mitha of Colorado ; five great-grandchildren, Coen, Caleb and Carter Henderson and Haydn and Broc Henderson; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Orland Lee Nichols, Thomas “Tom” Nichols and Charles “C.E.” Nichols, as well as her beloved dogs, Bella and Trey. Susan earned three master’s degrees and spent her career as a teacher for Kanawha County schools where she taught elementary and special education. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority, Myrtle Beach, SC and Charleston, WV Chapters, where she has now been inducted as an honorary member of the Omega Chapter. She will be remembered as a caring and giving person, which helped in her success as a teacher. In her spare time, she could be found in her yard doing upkeep and raking leaves. She loved to stay at the beach, which led to her making Myrtle Beach her home for over 35 years. She also admired the beaches in Florida and would travel there often. She was Christian by faith and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill, WV. Her most important and cherished role was being a devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured the time spent with her family and will be sadly missed by them. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Susan’s honor to the South Carolina, Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship fund. Please make checks payable to the; S.C. Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship fund and mail to; Eleanor Siedschlag at 593 Nandon Place, West Columbia, SC, 29170. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Austin Lynch concluding the visitation with a closing statement and prayer. Ms. Martin will lie in state from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV, where her funeral service will commence at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Greg Swisher officiating. Interment will follow in the High Lawn Cemetery, Oak Hill, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Anita (Knight) Neel
Anita (Knight) Neel, 63, of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. She was born on October 12, 1959, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Wesley M. Knight and Merle Kathleen (Willis) Knight. Anita worked 17 years for Superior Industries Laundry. She...
Scarlet Rae Brown
Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her...
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 21
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses probate. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the Olympic Diving Trials that could be coming to Mylan Park and teaching second graders how to swim at the Aquatic Center. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
Clarksburg Library holds Farmington Mine disaster commemoration
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Library held a commemoration Saturday afternoon in honor of the Farmington Mine disaster. Members of our area recognized the men who passed away from the 1968 Farmington coal mine disaster. They got to see pictures and memorabilia from the mine disaster through a PowerPoint...
Rising concerns after 3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized from vaping
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 Philip Barbour High School students are now out of the hospital after using a vaping device last Friday. While they’re okay, administrators say the problem of vaping is a growing issue across the state and country. “You have no idea what’s in some of...
Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday. The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow. Many...
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
Body found in car pulled from creek
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
Shane Lyons hired at Alabama as Executive Director of Athletics, COO
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDTV) - Former West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama as its Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer, according to the University of Alabama. Lyons recently parted ways with WVU after eight years as Athletic Director. He previously served as Deputy...
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
