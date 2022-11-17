Jorge Masvidal fires back at ‘little b****’ Gilbert Burns: ‘I will gladly beat the living s*** out of you’

Jiri Prochazka has been tested by USADA more than any other UFC fighter in 2022. Per USADA records, the current UFC light heavyweight champion is the promotion’s doping agency’s favorite athlete by a significant margin. Prochazka has been tested a whopping 61 times this year. For comparison, the next closest fighters' samples turned in belong to middleweight contender Paulo Costa and strawweight prospect Ariane Carnelossi, clocking in at 20 each. The Brazilian tandem is the only other two out of 749 total fighters with 20 or more samples submitted. Only 33 other fighters aside from Prochazka, Costa, and Carnelossi have been tested 10 or more times.

1 DAY AGO