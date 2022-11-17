Jorge Masvidal fires back at ‘little b****’ Gilbert Burns: ‘I will gladly beat the living s*** out of you’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez asks court for permission to participate in pro wrestling event while out on bail
Cain Velasquez was allowed to return home for the first time in eight months after a judge granted him bail in his ongoing court case on attempted murder charges, but now he’s seeking additional permission from the court to perform at an upcoming professional wrestling card. The former UFC...
MMA Fighting
Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee targeted for March 25 UFC event
Standout flyweights Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee are targeted to meet at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 25. Multiple sources close to the situation told MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to be finalized. The event’s venue and location have yet to be confirmed.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny in the works for UFC 283
A welterweight matchup between standouts Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny is expected UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the planned fight to MMA Fighting following an initial report from ESPN.com. UFC 283 is expected to take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The official bout order has not been released, though Burns vs. Magny is likely to be featured on the pay-per-view main card.
MMA Fighting
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Jiri Prochazka admits constant USADA visits are ‘a little bit annoying’
Jiri Prochazka has been tested by USADA more than any other UFC fighter in 2022. Per USADA records, the current UFC light heavyweight champion is the promotion’s doping agency’s favorite athlete by a significant margin. Prochazka has been tested a whopping 61 times this year. For comparison, the next closest fighters' samples turned in belong to middleweight contender Paulo Costa and strawweight prospect Ariane Carnelossi, clocking in at 20 each. The Brazilian tandem is the only other two out of 749 total fighters with 20 or more samples submitted. Only 33 other fighters aside from Prochazka, Costa, and Carnelossi have been tested 10 or more times.
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison reveals when she’s again a free agent, is slightly ‘annoyed’ with PFL PPV debut
Kayla Harrison will again have the opportunity to field offers from potential suitors after she becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champion on Wednesday revealed she has a total of three fights left on her current contract, including her scheduled bout with Larissa Pacheco on Friday at the 2022 PFL World Championships. Following that fight, she will have two bouts remaining on her deal, but afterward, she will have complete autonomy to choose where she competes next.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes unconcerned about health before PFL debut, no longer ‘killing myself cutting weight’
While many have been concerned about the longterm health and well-being of Marlon Moraes, the former World Series of Fighting champion and one-time UFC title challenger believes moving up a weight class will alleviate those worries. Moraes competes in a featherweight bout against Sheymon Moraes at the 2022 PFL World...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
MMA Fighting
AEW champ MJF goes back and forth with ‘dollar store Conor McGregor talking’ Paddy Pimblett
Newly crowned AEW world champion MJF has always had the gift of gab and nobody — including UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett — is immune to it. On Tuesday, MJF took to social media to share a screenshot from an internet exchange between himself and Pimblett, where “The Baddy” challenged him to a “real fight,” which MJF seemed to accept when AEW heads to London for the first time in 2023.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2
February 25, 2023 3AM Arena in Dublin, Ireland Main card (4:00 p.m. ET on Showtime): Prelims (YouTube at 11:30 a.m. ET) Morning Report: Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal. Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12, claiming to have been...
MMA Fighting
Terence Crawford blames ‘business of boxing’ for ruining Errol Spence fight
Terrence Crawford blames Errol Spence Jr.’s team – and boxing in general – for the fact that the two men are not fighting this year. Crawford and Spence are two of the very best boxers in the world, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings. Spence holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight titles, while Crawford holds the WBO belt. A unification matchup between the two is one of the most highly desired fights in the sport at moment.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill on tap to headline March 11 UFC event
A pivotal UFC light heavyweight matchup is set for March. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill will take place at the UFC’s event on March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced. The matchup is slated to headline the card. MMA Island first reported the bout was in the works, but did not release a date.
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka releases statement after vacating light heavyweight title, UFC 282 withdrawal
Jiri Prochazka has broken his silence in the wake of a devastating shoulder injury that ultimately led him to vacate the UFC light heavyweight title. In a statement first posted to Instagram, Prochazka revealed that he suffered the injury in the final days of his training camp as he prepared to face Glover Teixeira in the UFC 282 main event.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos accuses Valentina Shevchenko of ‘running’ from rematch: ’She’s scared’
Taila Santos gave Valentina Shevchenko a tough night in the office when they met for the flyweight championship at UFC 275 in Singapore this past June, and she’s since waited for her next assignment. Santos was told immediately after the bout she would have to go under the knife...
MMA Fighting
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green added to UFC Vegas 66
An exciting lightweight battle has been added to the UFC’s final event of 2022. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that a matchup between Drew Dober and Bobby Green is set for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place Dec. 17 at the UFC APEX. ESPN’s Fightcenter was first to reveal the matchup.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou details knee injury prior to UFC 270 title defense: ‘Everything was designed for me to fall and collapse’
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou provided more details about his knee injury heading into his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou, who is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with the promotion, revealed that he tore his ACL and MCL four weeks prior to his unanimous decision victory over Gane in January. “The Predator” underwent surgery in March and is on the road to recovery — potentially for a March date with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which MMA Fighting reported in October on numerous programs, although the bout is nowhere near being done.
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282, vacates title; Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz fight for vacant belt
Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira will not take place at UFC 282 after Prochazka suffered “a shoulder injury that will require a significant rehabilitation period,” the UFC announced on Wednesday following an initial report from Yahoo! Sports. As a result of the scratch, Prochazka has vacated...
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon bumped up to UFC 282 co-main event
Paddy Pimblett gets to prove his star power even more with his fight against Jared Gordon now serving as the new co-main event of UFC 282. UFC officials announced the move on Wednesday. The news comes after the card endured a major shift. The promotion announced Jiri Prochazka vacated his...
Comments / 0