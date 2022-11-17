Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Sunshine Mile project complete after years of work
Downtown Tucson is seen in the distance from the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. On its face, the widening of Broadway Boulevard between Country Club Road and Euclid Avenue does not look like a long-running project. Construction began in 2019 and officials held a ribbon cutting in October.
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue. The rink will stay open through January 8th. Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there...
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
Pedestrian hit on Broadway Boulevard near Randolph Park dies due to injuries
The Tucson Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Saturday, Oct. 29 has died as a result of his injuries.
Pumping up profits: bike shops benefitting from El Tour de Tucson
Local bike shops like Pima Street Bicycle and Transit Cycles have been seeing higher sales in the weeks leading up to El Tour de Tucson.
Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tucson. The accident happened at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue. According to the officials, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a Gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Fire Station 8 Grand Opening
The City of Tucson and Tucson Delivers program celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 8 on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at its new location, 1025 W. Prince Road. This is the second of five new Tucson Fire Department (TFD) stations to be constructed with voter-approved Tucson Delivers sales tax funds. The 14,000-square feet station features the latest technology in firefighting living/work space.
azpm.org
Thousands prepare for 2022 El Tour de Tucson
The 39th El Tour de Tucson is this weekend. Arizona’s largest and longest-running bicycling event is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year. The event also raises money for more than two dozen non-profits in Tucson and southern Arizona. El Tour brings 10,000 cyclists of all ages and...
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
biztucson.com
barbata, European-Inspired Basement Bar in Downtown Tucson’s BATA, Now Open
Fresh on the heels of its landing on Bon Appetit Magazine’s list of the nation’s top 50 new restaurants of 2022, BATA announced that its basement bar is now open as ‘barbata’, a 1,000 square-foot sanctuary for sipping and snacking in downtown Tucson. Chef Tyler Fenton...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps today but a warm-up is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak weather system will exit the region with cooler and breezy weather in its wake today. Another weak system will pass by the middle of this coming week with limited impact. Cool temperatures will gradually rise to a little warmer than normal later next week.
PCSD: Crash near Ina road involving two cars
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ina Road involving two cars. The incident occurred Thursday evening on West Ina Road and North Shannon Road.
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona
This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
