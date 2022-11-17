Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him
Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Video: Relive each of Anthony Johnson's UFC knockouts and TKOs
If you looked up “knockout artist” in a dictionary of mixed martial arts terms, you might find a picture of Anthony Johnson. Affectionately nicknamed “Rumble,” Johnson – a two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger – was an absolute force in the cage and one of the scariest fighters in MMA history, evidenced by the fact that 17 of his 23 overall career wins (74 percent) came by either knockout or TKO.
UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal
‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals His Diet And How Many Kilos He Needs To Lose For UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett shared his diet menu in a recent video ahead of UFC 282. “The Baddy” explained how he manages to make weight during fights. Apart from his electrifying persona, Paddy Pimblett also got fans stunned with how fast he seems to make weight regardless of how fat he appears to be. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” revealed his diet secret as he tries to trim his weight ahead of his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on Dec. 10.
PWMania
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into the Ministry of Darkness to Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera had been a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but not for his in-ring work. The Undertaker led the group from its inception in October 1998 until its disbandment in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming. The group included Paul...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish
LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda. Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.
‘Power Rangers’ Star, Former Fighter Jason David Frank Dead At 49
Jason David Frank is no longer with us. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the ‘Power Rangers’ actor and former MMA fighter had died at the age of 49. Frank’s manager, Brian Butler, would break the news of his passing. According to a report from TMZ, Frank committed suicide.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0