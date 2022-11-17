Read full article on original website
Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him
Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals His Diet And How Many Kilos He Needs To Lose For UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett shared his diet menu in a recent video ahead of UFC 282. “The Baddy” explained how he manages to make weight during fights. Apart from his electrifying persona, Paddy Pimblett also got fans stunned with how fast he seems to make weight regardless of how fat he appears to be. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” revealed his diet secret as he tries to trim his weight ahead of his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on Dec. 10.
UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal
‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
Aline Pereira Showed Potential in MMA Debut Loss
Aline Pereira showed potential in her pro-MMA debut loss against Helen Peralta at LFA 147. Pereira, sister of UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, competed in her first MMA fight against Peralta, the former Ultimate Fighter Season 30 contestant, on November 18. The Brazilian women’s flyweight had some promising moments, including a knocked down against ‘Iansa,’ but ultimately lost by unanimous decision.
Michael Chandler Does Not Think He Owes Dustin Poirier An Apology Following UFC 281
Michael Chandler is reflecting on his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier. In what was named “Fight of the Night” at the massive UFC 281 fight card, Michael Chandler lost via submission to Dustin Poirier on the main card. The bout was a possible title contender bout in the lightweight division. Poirier will move on and keep himself in the mix but Chandler’s future seems unclear.
UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Canceled Just Hours Before The Fight
Derrick Lewis will no longer fight Serghei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 65. Fan favorite Lewis was slated to take on Spivac in his return to action tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 215. He was looking to get back in the winning column after dropping two in a row to Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Pavlovich, both coming by way of KO or TKO.
Laura Sanko Discusses Jon Jones Potentially Returning in 2023: “It’s Gonna Be Really Difficult for People”
Laura Sanko recently took some time to discuss Jon Jones’ UFC return with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat. ‘Bones’ last fought in a controversial unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Since then, the former UFC light heavyweight has been transforming his body for a move to the heavyweight division, which he has been passionate about over the last decade. UFC commentator and interviewer Sanko had this to say about Jones while appearing on Morning Kombat’s Room Service Diaries:
Exclusive: Kevin Lee Confirms Departure From Same Management Francis Ngannou Left Amid Pay Dispute With UFC
Kevin Lee has parted ways with the management team that also represented Francis Ngannou. “The Motown Phenom” is set to join a big-name management team. Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee lifted the lid on his current management status. Lee used to share the same management team with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), but revealed that he had also left the group.
Former MMA Fighter & Boxing Title Challenger Mark Potter Passes Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer
Former combat sports star Mark Potter passed away from stomach cancer. The former heavyweight boxing title challenger began his boxing journey in 1997 and went undefeated in his first seven outings as a professional until Antoine Palatis snapped his run in Sep. 1998. Potter chose to step away from the boxing and would later return in 4oz gloves to compete inside the octagon.
Cain Velasquez Files Motion to Compete at AAA Professional Wrestling Event on December 3rd
After more than eight long months behind bars, Cain Velasquez was finally allowed to go home to his family. As Velasquez is out on bail and is still in the middle of an ongoing legal battle, he has asked the court for special permission to resume his professional wrestling career.
Israel Adesanya’s Coach Weighs In On The Stoppage At UFC 281
Head coach of Israel Adesanya, Eugene Bareman is not upset with the ref’s stoppage at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw longtime UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fall to his rival Alex Pereira. Although it seemed as if Adesanya was winning the majority of the fight, Pereira was able to land the TKO in the fifth and final round to become the new champion. Following the bout, many people believed that the stoppage was a bit too early and that veteran referee Mark Goddard should have let the fight continue a bit longer.
KSI vs. Dillon Danis Set For January 14 Boxing Match At MF & DAZN X Series 004
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match is scheduled on January 14, 2023. The two have engaged in a scuffle prior to the announcement of their fight. KSI and Dillon Danis were in attendance at the recent Misfits Boxing 3. As expected, the two had an intense face-off and back-and-forth inside the ring after KSI announced they will take on each other in a boxing match on Jan. 14, 2023, at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Video: Vanessa Demopoulos Repeats Joe Rogan Celebration With Michael Bisping After UFC Vegas 65 Win
UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos repeated her signature celebration with former middleweight champion and analyst Michael Bisping after a win at UFC Vegas 65. Demopoulos faced Maria Oliveira on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. She went into the bout looking to extend her two-fight winning run after beating Jinh Yu Frey and Silvana Gomez Juarez. The ladies battled it out for the full three rounds with Demopoulos getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Rodtang Dominates Joseph Lasiri to Retain Flyweight Title at ONE on Prime Video 4 – Highlights
Rodtang Jitmuangnon, known as “The Iron Man”, successfully defended his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai championship at the ONE on Prime Video 4. Returning to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the first time since his dominant win over Jacob Smith at ONE 157, the Muay Thai icon delivered another dominant performance against the promotion’s reigning Strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri.
