Los Angeles, CA

USC News

Public Launch of the New Visual History Archive

Following remarks by USC President Carol Folt and Finci-Viterbi Executive Director Dr. Robert Williams, this discussion and live demo event feature a panel discussion moderated by USC Shoah Foundation's Dr. Kori Street, demonstration of the new features, and opportunities to ask questions and learn from testimony. The VHA redesign, part...
USC News

Student muralists spruce up Peace Garden near University Park Campus

Just a few blocks northeast of the University Park Campus, a 120-year-old house, once boarded up, now shines with freshly painted murals that bring a little vibrancy to Trojans’ commute. The front features a vivid image of multicolored hands releasing a bird into the air, and a simple greeting adorns the mural’s bottom-left corner: “Welcome to the Peace Garden.”
USC News

Seize the Awkward

“When the stadium lights are dimmed, when the cameras stop flashing, when the pads are off, the pressure sinks in and it’s just me. Just me in a world of expectation,” said USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. “No one can carry that alone. Pressure doesn’t have to be carried alone.”
