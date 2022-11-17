To Alabama now, where the state is asking a federal appeals court to let it enforce a law that bans gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. A federal judge temporarily blocked most of the law while parents and health care providers pursue a constitutional challenge. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Montgomery today. NPR's Debbie Elliott was there in the court, and she is with us now. Hey there, Deb.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO