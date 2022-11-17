Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Prison powwows in Washington state restart after a 2-year break because of Covid
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Wash. "I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit," he said. "I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people."
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a parking lot in Fort Myers surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a white tent. It's a sunny, breezy Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building in late September. The congregation,...
New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots
School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
Alabama is pausing executions after a 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking...
After the midterms, can North Carolina still be considered a 'purple' state?
Many political pundits expected the midterm elections to result in a Republican “red wave” — it’s typical for the party in power, currently Democrats, to lose seats in Congress during the midterms. But nationally, the wave turned out to be just a trickle as Republicans narrowly gained control of the U.S. House and Democrats maintained their hold on the U.S. Senate.
Panel hears oral arguments over Alabama's law banning gender-affirming care
To Alabama now, where the state is asking a federal appeals court to let it enforce a law that bans gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. A federal judge temporarily blocked most of the law while parents and health care providers pursue a constitutional challenge. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Montgomery today. NPR's Debbie Elliott was there in the court, and she is with us now. Hey there, Deb.
A potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo and western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The...
In backing bill to protect same-sex marriage, Tillis says LGBT community owed 'certainty'
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday he helped craft a bipartisan compromise to protect gay marriage because people in the LGBT community are “owed some certainty.”. Tillis was one of 12 GOP U.S. senators this week to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0