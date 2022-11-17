ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzy Savetsky Left RHONY Over Behind-The-Scenes ‘N-Word’ Controversy

Oh, no! News broke late last week about the new Real Housewives of New York City’s cast seemingly falling apart before they ever got started, and now, it appears there may have been more to the story. Page Six reported first about Lizzy Savetsky no longer continuing on RHONY as a cast member due to […] The post Lizzy Savetsky Left RHONY Over Behind-The-Scenes ‘N-Word’ Controversy appeared first on Reality Tea.
Variety

Mandy Moore Joins ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Opposite Edgar Ramirez

Mandy Moore has joined Season 2 of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” alongside Edgar Ramirez. Moore will portray investigative journalist Benita Alexander who falls in love with Ramirez’s Paolo Macchiarini before learning the truth about him. The show is based on the third season of Wondery’s podcast of the same name. Here is the official description of the eight-episode second season: “Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As...
GoldDerby

Judith Ivey (‘Women Talking’) on the mutual support between cast and crew: ‘It was truly an Olympian feeling’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was shocking,” says actress Judith Ivey about the true story of widespread sexual assault that underlies the film “Women Talking.” “You just think that doesn’t happen, and that it couldn’t happen … and that we all have a certain amount of control and power over our lives that this wasn’t possible. But indeed, not only was it possible, but in that particular cloistered community, it was probable.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Ivey above. Based on Miriam Toews‘s novel, which was inspired by a real incident in a Mennonite community, “Women Talking” tells the story of a group of...
Footwear News

Action Bronson Teases New Balance 990v6 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Action Bronson continues to build up hype for his forthcoming New Balance collab. After unveiling the sneaker project at his pro wrestling debut on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September, the Queens rapper shared new imagery of his New Balance 990v6 collab on Instagram yesterday. “990 V6 BAKLAVA. COMING 2023,” the rapper wrote for the Instagram caption of the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) The series of images reveal bits and pieces of...
