When I was much younger, I always looked forward to getting a new wall calendar for my bedroom. Each month you would look forward to viewing a different picture while you crossed off the days below. In my opinion and without exception, November seemed to always have the worst one. I am partial to November since that is the month I celebrate my birthday. One particular calendar had quotes for each month and November’s was the following: “No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees, no fruit, no flowers, no leaves, no birds, November!” (insert emoji with a sad face).

4 DAYS AGO