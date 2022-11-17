ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?

You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

The Holidays in the Enchanted Mountains

The Holiday Season in the Enchanted Mountains is magical! Here are some nearby, fun events for you and yours to experience in addition to the holiday happenings around Ellicottville!. OLEAN. The City of Olean has several traditions and activities visitors are invited to participate in. On November 25 at 7:00pm,...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Has Hilarious Response to Snow Storm

This guy was bluntly honest about how he was dealing with the snow during Buffalo's historic storm. Parts of the Western New York region received up to 80 inches of snow this past weekend. WHie BUfflao certainly knows how to deal with snow and has seen a lot of it over the years, that's A LOT more than usual. Still, the City of Good Neighbors has each other's backs. It may be inconvenient and backbreaking to shovel, but we manage just fine.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

A Boy Band Christmas Part II

As I mentioned in the previous issue of ellicottvilleNOW, I had the opportunity to talk with three of the headliners of “A Boy Band Christmas”, which will be performing two shows at Seneca Casino’s Niagara and Allegany event centers December 9 and 10, respectively. This issue features Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.
ALLEGANY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Police & Fire Toy Drive Has Begun

The City of Bradford Police and Fire Departments are doing their yearly toy drive to assist local children aged 0 to 17 in the Bradford Area School District. They are accepting donations of new toys or financial contributions which can be brought to the City of Bradford Fire Department or you can fill out an online donation form whose link can be found here.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Upcoming school closings for this week

(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Cattaraugus Gives

OLEAN - More than 70 nonprofits from across Cattaraugus County will again be looking to make a big impact through their collective fundraising during Cattaraugus Gives on Tuesday, November 29. Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Greater Olean Hospitality Fund

OLEAN - A new fund established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will honor the contributions of individuals who have contributed to the Greater Olean area’s hospitality industry by giving the Greater Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame a permanent home in the form of a sculpture that will display the names of wall of fame inductees past and present.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’

Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
