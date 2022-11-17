The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.

2 DAYS AGO