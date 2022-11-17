ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 17

Tim VanDensen
3d ago

Anyone that thinks Wind and Solar power can make up for coal and NG plants better think again because it's not going to happen

Reply
15
Deano65
4d ago

So how are these ev's suppossed to take off if you cant charge them?

Reply(1)
13
GolfNuttt
4d ago

Who used to say DRILL BABY DRILL. I can't seem to remember. Some guy in Florida I think??

Reply
7
