Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
With the launch of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1, the all-new M13B assault rifle was released exclusively as the "ultimate reward" that players can earn for diving into the new mode and defeating a certain boss. On paper, extracting with the "Health Hazard" M13B weapon blueprint...
AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained
With the introduction of AI combatants in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 shaking things up drastically, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just what AQ Solder Kills are. In both Battle Royale and DMZ in Warzone 2, AI-controlled enemies inhabit the "massive living world" in Al Mazrah,...
Neymar Jr. Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Neymar Jr. will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Warzone 2 Minibak Build: Best Attachments to Use
The Minibak in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a reliable SMG that can be made into an extremely solid loadout option with the right attachments. Luckily, we've found those attachments and have broken them down in this guide just for you. Looks can be deceiving and nowhere is this...
Best FPS Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here and for many, that means it's time to figure out what the best graphics settings are. As always in Call of Duty titles, it's important to optimize your settings in-game so that you can get the best performance, both in frames per second (FPS) for smoothness and for visibility. Here's a breakdown of the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 for FPS.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
Flutter Mane Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Flutter Mane Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
How to Complete The Final Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Guide to completing the quest the Final Trial for Merlin in the upcoming game Disney Dreamlight Valley
All Pokémon that Evolve with Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
All Pokemon that Evolve with Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is now live giving players a chance to pack a big player to upgrade squads in Ultimate Team. Team of the Week cards are released every Wednesday at 1 p.m. highlighting the best performing players from around the world. These players receive in-form upgrades and make up the player pick pool for the following FUT Champions competition. EA Sports has released numerous TOTW Upgrade SBCs so far in FIFA 23, but this 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is a great chance to pack a truly top player.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Frame Rate: Can You Approve It?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally here, but do we approve of its frame rate? Keep on reading to find out.
Nemona Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Guide: All Six Encounters
Nemona is your new rival in Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet and we've broken down each battle with her for you in this guide.
