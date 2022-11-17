ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson is the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Watson, a second-round pick, caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns during a breakout performance at Lambeau Field against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Watson caught touchdown passes of 58 yards, 39 yards and seven yards in the 31-28 win.

The first came on third down and tied the game at seven. The second came on fourth down and brought the Packers within seven points in the fourth quarter. And the third tied the game at 28 with around two minutes left, getting the Packers into overtime.

Watson also caught a short pass to extend a scoring drive on third down in the fourth quarter.

Watson is the second Packers rookie to win the award this season, joining receiver Romeo Doubs, who was the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 3.

