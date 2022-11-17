Read full article on original website
ILM VFX: Winners of the 2022 HPA Visual Effects Award
It’s a good day when it allows us a reason to congratulate the wizards at ILM VFX for their stellar work, in this case the visual effects for the entirety of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, for which it won a coveted HPA Award. Introducing...
Denuo Novo: Rey quarterstaff costume accessory
£298.00 will get you this screen accurate Rey quarterstaff costume accessory, allowing you the opportunity to be the galaxy-saving scavenger from Jakku thanks to our friends at denuo Novo who are currently exhibiting at the winter edition of London Comic Con at Olympia. DENUO NOVO is proud to offer...
New Star Wars prints via Dark Ink Art
Available via Dark Ink Art, three new pieces by Chris Dee (Following Orders) and Raymond Swanland (Conquering Shadow and Ghost in the Wind). Introducing the Power of the Galaxy STAR WARS collection, which features some of the most influential and impressive characters. Your Star Wars Power of the Galaxy set...
Event Review: MCM Birmingham Comic Con: 11th – 13th November 2022
With the show having taken place either two or three times a year since the mid 1990’s, the latest running of MCM Birmingham Comic Con (formerly Memorabilia) quite possibly placed the number of events into triple digits, if not extremely close. Given that enviable lineage, the show is one not to miss, and Sunday 13th November saw myself and Desert Planet Discs co-host Carl Bayliss head to the National Exhibition Center to see what Star Wars treats were on show and take in the vibe of the day.
Star Wars: Revelations #1: The Eye of Webbish Bog, Vader and more
From writer Marc Guggenheim, wirth interior art by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina and others wrapped in a cover by Phil Noto, this is Star Wars: Revelations, a one-shot that lands this coming Wednesday 23rd November. Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot, will chart a course for what’s ahead in...
Celebrate Return of the Jedi with Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1
MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF RETURN OF THE JEDI BEGINS HERE!. Jabba’s palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices…who would ever want that to end?
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence
It is an age of exploration. Jedi travel the galaxy, expanding their understanding of the Force and all the worlds and beings connected by it. Meanwhile, the Republic, led by its two chancellors, works to unite worlds in an ever-growing community among near and distant stars. On the close-orbiting planets...
Light and Life: Star Wars: Yoda (2023) #1
From writer Cavan Scott, interior artist Nico Leon and cover artist Phil Noto comes the debiut issue of Star Wars: Yoda (2023), which sees the legendary Jedi Master headlining his very first series, 42 years after he first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back. The first issue of the 4-part mini series lands Wednesday 23rd November.
