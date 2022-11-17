ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kelly Rowland Defended Chris Brown At The AMAs & People Aren’t Happy About It

Last night’s American Music Awards officially kicked off music awards season, giving us a good idea of what might play out come February when the Grammy Awards roll around. The star-studded musical event was pretty standard fare — big performances, some fashion hits (and misses) on the red carpet, and K-pop supergroup BTS trending on Twitter — but one thing that wasn’t on our award show bingo card was people trying to cancel singer and actress Kelly Rowland after defending Chris Brown to a booing crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Refinery29

Netflix Now Lets You Boot Your Ex From Your Netflix Account

Breaking up is always difficult, but it's often the little things you never thought about that really sting. What happens, for example, when you and your ex share a Netflix account?. Well, Netflix just made it easier to give yourself a clean break by adding a new feature that allows...

