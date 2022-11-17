Read full article on original website
Related
BTS’ Jungkook Sparkles While Dancing at FIFA World Cup Stage In Glittering Bomber Jacket & Boots for Qatar Opening Ceremony
Jungkook burned up the stage during the opening ceremony prior to the star of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The kickoff begins with the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. Held at Al Bayt Stadium tonight in Al Khor, Qatar, the BTS member’s performance and all-black was show-stopping. The “Run BTS” singer wore a black tee that he layered underneath a sparkling, boxy black bomber jacket. The lax styling was carried down to his trousers, which were a black high-waisted style made of a breezy fabric in a baggy fit that allowed the star ample mobility to dance. Going grunge,...
Comments / 0