Jungkook burned up the stage during the opening ceremony prior to the star of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The kickoff begins with the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. Held at Al Bayt Stadium tonight in Al Khor, Qatar, the BTS member’s performance and all-black was show-stopping. The “Run BTS” singer wore a black tee that he layered underneath a sparkling, boxy black bomber jacket. The lax styling was carried down to his trousers, which were a black high-waisted style made of a breezy fabric in a baggy fit that allowed the star ample mobility to dance. Going grunge,...

27 MINUTES AGO