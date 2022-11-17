Warzone 2 Review-in-Progress

Warzone 2 is remarkable. So too is developer Infinity Ward's ability to make traversing increasingly hostile territories exciting all over again. And that's even after hundreds of hours spent repeating a circuitous cycle of death, rebirth, and occasional victory across Verdansk and Caldera. Because while Warzone 2 introduces a new map and a fresh approach to loadouts and to looting, the fundamentals remain largely the same. Oh, and those fundamentals are very, very good.

150 players enter a single, sprawling playspace with little more than a pistol. Solitary survival is interspersed with frenetic firefights at random intervals, as a backpack steadily fills with loose ammunition and equipment. And when the final expletive is cast across death comms, one combatant is exfiltrated from a small, circular arena with a bounty of stories to relay to anybody who will listen. Warzone 2 isn't battle royale revolution, then, but rather a steady march toward a new horizon for Call of Duty.

In many respects, Warzone 2 is an expansion of the core Modern Warfare 2 platform – sharing its mechanical innovations, progression systems, and in its overindulgences too. Each of these aspects are undoubtedly heightened in the fight to survive Al Mazrah, from the wicked time-to-kill and steadier movement speed to the convoluted approach toward weapon customization and loadout creation. It speaks to the quality of execution that Warzone 2 is able to balance such freshness against a lingering familiarity, with Infinity Ward leveraging slight MilSim leanings into an approachably competitive first-person shooter framework.

Fight to survive

Everything is expendable in Warzone 2. Your time on the ground in any given round, obviously, and your patience, naturally. But almost everything else you encounter too. Vehicles run out of fuel and need to be ditched in the race between closing circles, three of which can now appear in the closing minutes to splinter squads and generate drama. The Heartbeat sensor will run out of battery if you lean on it too heavily, a nightmare while cowering crouched behind rocks as incoming bullets kick up dust around you. Hell, even the Buy Stations will run out of its stock of UAVs.

All this makes for a more challenging and combative experience, forcing more emergent strategies as you stumble from one horrendously tense firefight to the next. At first, limitations on elements such as killstreak usage feels antithetical to the Call of Duty experience – combat pacing in the original Warzone was, after all, ultimately defined by its combination of overhead radars and custom loadouts. But UAVs are encountered so infrequently in Warzone 2 that a notice of activation feels like a genuine threat to your survivability.

This is especially pronounced given that so few players will ever have the opportunity to equip the Ghost perk, owing to a radical overhaul of the loadout system. There are few opportunities to equip your preferred package of weapons, throwables, and perks, with the vast majority of players who drop into Al Mazrah only ever likely to scrounge enough cash together to buy one of their primary weapons at a Buy Station. It's difficult to get a full read of this system in the earliest days of Warzone 2, but it feels like a considered attempt to pull players away from the seasonal meta mentality.

You'll spend more time scouring the map for more viable ground loot as a result – and quickly learn the limitations of the weapon you have in your hands the hard way. Death comes quickly in Warzone 2; movement is heavier and more considered, meaning there are fewer opportunities to fight for your survival if you're caught from behind or otherwise blindsided. There's a prioritization on positioning that I didn't necessarily expect from Call of Duty. Not only in terms of how (and when) you decide to break from cover and across open space, but when you decide to open fire on an enemy.

First impressions

Warzone 2 is now available for all players worldwide, and GamesRadar+ is in the action alongside you. What you're reading here are our first impressions of the new Call of Duty battle royale, following its release on November 16. We will deliver our final verdict on Warzone 2 once we've had more time to explore all of Al Mazrah, further investigated the weapon and loot systems, and have a proper feel for the new DMZ game mode.

As brutal as battles can be, the truth is that the way a gunfight ends is typically determined by how it started. If you start squeezing the trigger from a bad position, or pick a poor angle to open the engagement, you will be sent to the Gulag quickly – and, given that your one chance to earn a free respawn is now more convoluted than it needs be, nobody wants that.

It's going to take time to properly understand the miniature of the weapon platforms, which is partly why the shift away from loadouts and killstreaks feels so stark. Because right now it feels as if Assault Rifles can be difficult to control with their climbing recoil, Marksman Rifles take one too many shots to knock, and SMGs have limited viability outside of close-quarters combat. I'm hopeful that this will settle as my muscle memory for the original Warzone dissipates over the coming days.

Where Apex Legends became shelter to more instinctually competitive shooter players, and where Fortnite perpetuated the turn of battle royale into a live-service social experiment, Warzone 2 exists in the liminal space between. The skill ceiling is wide enough to let scrubs become sweats, if only for a passing firefight, and the prominence of proximity chat in public games has introduced a kind of chaos that you couldn't script. I have taken advantage of whispered tactics, overheard family feuds, and become oddly invested in the personal lives of the PS5 players who still don't seem to realize that the DualSense controller is an automatically-on microphone. It's fascinating, frustrating, and illuminating.

Warzone 2 is being reviewed on Xbox Series X. Keep checking in for more impressions, and look for the full GamesRadar+ Warzone 2 review next week.