Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
How Hot Is It in Qatar During the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the first held during winter in the northern hemisphere.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
World Cup: The human cost of Qatar 2022
The Doha Metro is one of the engineering jewels of Qatar, a $36bn (£32bn) ultra-modern transport system, speeding people around the Gulf state’s glass-towered futurescape capital and beyond. Usually it can be used to move between restaurants in the formerly run-down Msheireb district, or five-star hotels in Doha’s well-heeled West Bay. But for the next few weeks, tens of thousands of football fans will use it to get to each of the eight stadiums of the Qatar World Cup, from Al Janoub in the south to Al Bayt in the north.It spans 76km (47 miles), has 37 stations, and is...
Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle
The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
The FADER
Maluma walks out of World Cup interview following question on Qatar’s human rights record
Maluma walked out of a live TV interview after being quizzed on human rights issues surrounding the soccer World Cup in Qatar. Maluma, who features on the 2022 FIFA World Cup song "Tukoh Taka" alongside Nicki Minaj, branded a reporter from Israel's KAN News "rude" before abandoning the interview. During...
Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
Watch: Raheem Sterling Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Raheem Sterling has scored the third goal for England v Iran at the World Cup. Watch the goal here.
Tunisia holds Denmark 0-0 as Arab teams impress at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Arab teams are making an impact at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday, three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset. Before a stadium filled almost entirely with its red-clad supporters, Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw. Having already gone down to the grass after Tunisia broke through the defense, Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.
France 24
Hosts Qatar suffer early defeat in World Cup opener against Ecuador
Qatar lose their first World Cup game to Ecuador, becoming the first ever host nation to be defeated in an opening match. Meanwhile, France are trying to remain positive despite star striker Karim Benzema's absence. Plus, will Iran put England to the test on Monday? Also on Monday, Wales gear up to face Team USA in the Welsh team's first World Cup appearance in 64 years.
Qatar World Cup opens with message of inclusivity amid backdrop of controversy
Qatar’s controversial World Cup kicked off on Sunday as football’s biggest event was staged in the Middle East for the first time.The opening ceremony should have been a moment of pure celebration – the first truly global sports event to be staged without significant Covid-19 restrictions.It was also Qatar’s big moment on the world stage – a country small in stature but whose influence is growing amid a global energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Almost 12 years have passed since a largely disgraced...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: FIFA president defending World Cup in Qatar is ‘virtue signaling’
The selection of Qatar to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been marked by controversy since it was announced, with issues of migrant workers facing human rights abuses, allegations of corruption within FIFA, and now pushback from the LGBT+ community against Qatar’s strict laws against homosexuality. During Monday’s...
France 24
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina in huge World Cup upset
Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Salem Al-Dawsari hit a stunning winner to sink the red-hot favourites, bringing the South American side's 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt. The win was fully...
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Qatar ‘gripped by football fever’ despite early exodus in World Cup opener
One of the chief organisers of the Qatar World Cup believes the country is “gripped by football fever”, despite many local fans walking out early during the hosts’ defeat to Ecuador.Empty seats became increasingly visible in home sections of Al Bayt Stadium from half-time onwards, and by the final 15 minutes the ground was virtually deserted except for the exuberant Ecuadorians.However, Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, insisted the country is excited to be hosting the finals, which were so controversially awarded back in 2010.Our nation is gripped by football fever and the party...
France 24
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha. The venue is one of an array of brand new stadiums...
France 24
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
France 24
European experience sharpens Japan's edge at World Cup
Japan kick off their seventh straight World Cup campaign against Germany in Doha on Wednesday, and expectations have never been higher. The Blue Samurai have gone from tournament newcomers to grizzled veterans over the past 24 years, thanks in no small part to a growing exodus of talent to European clubs.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on...
