Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
Princess Diana's depiction in "The Crown" Season 5 has become controversial. Many royal experts question the show's representation of King Charles III's former wife, with her former butler, Paul Burrell, explaining the reason behind her decision to leave her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the royal family.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle
It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Having A 'Very Difficult Time' With 'Stress And Anxiety' Now, Royal Expert Says
Moving house can be stressful for anyone – and moving from one luxurious residence to another is no exception, as Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it hard to adjust to her new home!. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new Princess of Wales, 40, has been having a...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a new life for themselves after stepping away from royal life. One commentator doesn't believe the duke and duchess have much to offer.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Royal Author Points Out How Meghan Markle Has Proven She and Prince Harry Don’t Ever Want to Return to Royal Life
Find out what Meghan Markle has done to prove she and the Duke of Sussex never want back into the royal family, according to an author.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Camel Coat And Matching Dress While Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's Memoir Ensues
Kate Middleton just proved that neutral is *the* perfect color palette for the autumn season, as she looked so effortlessly chic in a nude, monochrome ensemble when she and husband Prince William attended an official engagement to launch funding for young people’s mental health in Scarborough, England on November 3rd.
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
