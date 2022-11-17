Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’

Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Fan Claims They Were Charged 14 Times for Tickets They Didn’t Even Get
A fan who was trying to purchase Taylor Swift tickets was allegedly charged 14 times — and she didn't even get the tickets. Swift fans have been struggling with "The Great War" of getting tickets to the singer's upcoming The Eras Tour over the last couple days. In a...
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Taylor Swift Fans Livid After Ticketmaster Drops the Ball for ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest artist of the decade. Some may argue she's the voice of a generation. Numerous awards, accolades, tours, albums...she is a force within the music industry. She recently dropped her album 'Midnights' -- breaking numerous records once again and topping the charts. Soon after, Taylor...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Woman Who Wore White to Friend’s Wedding Slams Critics: ‘Outdated Views’
A woman on TikTok went viral after revealing she wore white to a friend's wedding. Naturally, she was met with some backlash. TikTok user @laceyjadechristie initially posted a clip showing her wearing a chic white dress with a low-cut neck and long sleeves. In her caption, she included #weddingguest, making...
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Woman Cheated by Kylie Cosmetics Airport Vending Machine Malfunction: WATCH
Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line Kylie Cosmetics is embroiled in yet another controversy. A woman claims that one of the company's airport vending machines gave her the wrong lip kit, and getting a refund is proving to be difficult. TikTok user @denabobena went viral sharing her negative experience using...
Women Claim They Were Denied Entry Into Hollywood Bar for Being Too ‘Curvy’
A Hollywood club is under fire after allegedly denying entry to two patrons due to their size. Two women took to Instagram to share that they were denied entry to The Highlight Room in L.A., despite being part of a group of friends who were let in ahead of them.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0