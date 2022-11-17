Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
Taylor Swift Fans Livid After Ticketmaster Drops the Ball for ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest artist of the decade. Some may argue she's the voice of a generation. Numerous awards, accolades, tours, albums...she is a force within the music industry. She recently dropped her album 'Midnights' -- breaking numerous records once again and topping the charts. Soon after, Taylor...
Blumenthal suggests Ticketmaster breakup
Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal asks the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster following the recent Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Woman Cheated by Kylie Cosmetics Airport Vending Machine Malfunction: WATCH
Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line Kylie Cosmetics is embroiled in yet another controversy. A woman claims that one of the company's airport vending machines gave her the wrong lip kit, and getting a refund is proving to be difficult. TikTok user @denabobena went viral sharing her negative experience using...
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
