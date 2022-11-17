ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report

Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Woman Cheated by Kylie Cosmetics Airport Vending Machine Malfunction: WATCH

Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line Kylie Cosmetics is embroiled in yet another controversy. A woman claims that one of the company's airport vending machines gave her the wrong lip kit, and getting a refund is proving to be difficult. TikTok user @denabobena went viral sharing her negative experience using...
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter

Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

