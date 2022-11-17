Read full article on original website
Sports, November 20th
The WACO Warriors finish in second place in the State of Iowa as they fall to Remsen St. Mary’s 38-16. Isaac Oswald finished with 212 passing yards on the game including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colton Leichty. Simeon Reichenbach tallied 95 total yards and one rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, he also had a forced fumble defensively. The district defensive MVP, Drew Diers, led the Warriors in tackles with 12.5. The Warriors finished the year with a 13-1 record and Coach Edeker talked about how proud he was of how his team has grown over the years.
