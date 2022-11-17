ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

proclaimerscv.com

Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Property taxes and LGBTQ issues dominate early bills filed by Texas lawmakers

The bill filing period of the 88th Texas legislative session began last Monday. The official session won’t start until January, but state lawmakers have already filed over 850 bills. Most of these bills won’t make it into law, but seeing what issues lawmakers target early sheds some light onto their priorities for next year.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time

State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Central Texas grocery store hours for Thanksgiving 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and the grocery stores will likely be crowded the next few days. If you are out shopping and you forget something, you may not be able to get it on Thanksgiving Day. Many stores have reduced hours on Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags

The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
TEXAS STATE

