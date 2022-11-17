Read full article on original website
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"
BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
Today is the Day of Eight Billion, according to the United Nations. That’s an incredible number of humans, considering our population was around 2.5 billion in 1950. Watching our numbers tick over milestones can provoke anxiety. Do we have enough food? What does this mean for nature? Are more humans a catastrophe for climate change? The answers are counterintuitive. Because rich countries use vastly more resources and energy, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low income nations. Fertility rates in most of the world have fallen sharply. As countries...
US reverses position and agrees to put money towards a fund that would help poorer nations address climate change
The decision will help developing countries rebuild from the damages they have experienced as a result of climate-induced natural disasters.
As rich nations haggle over climate solutions, storm-ravaged Caribbean is taking matters into its own hands
When Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico in September, it triggered a nearly island-wide blackout as the storm’s strong winds took down the fragile power grid. Carlos Ramos spoke to CNN as he helped his friends clean up their flood-damaged beach home in Salinas. Ramos said most of his neighbors in Aguas Buenas, in the island’s central mountain range, were among those who lost power in the wake of the hurricane.
Afghan Official Says 19 People Lashed in Northeast Province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
China should pay up for climate damage - German minister
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
Take a look inside the United Nations climate summit in Egypt: luxury resorts, world leaders, bad food, and long lines
There are some 35,000 people attending the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The event is a mix of countries' pavilions, speeches, and, of course, negotiations. Some of the basics, like access to food and drinks, caused a lot of grumbling. Spending 12 days in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to...
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
Over 4,000 Zimbabwean Doctors and Nurses Left the Country in 2021
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean health workers have left the country in droves over the past year, a senior official at the Health Services Board (HSB) revealed on Sunday. More than 4,000 health workers have left since 2021, HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana told Reuters. This includes more than 1,700 registered nurses who resigned last year and more than 900 who left this year.
COP27: China's climate envoy says expects cooperation with U.S. to continue
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close.
U.S. VP Harris Met Briefly With China's Xi at APEC
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
Five crucial issues in fight to save planet – and what Cop27 did about them
This month’s environmental summit opened as our planet wilts under the impact of climate change. Here we examine five key areas and assess what success – if any – was achieved in Egypt
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
Iran to Help Russia Build Drones for Ukraine War, Washington Post Reports
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has reached agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies. The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in...
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt. The EU Executive Vice President made a surprise offer late Thursday on tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.Timmermans said he was “encouraged” by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday.“This is about not having a failure here," said Timmermans. "We we cannot...
