Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
theScore
What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?
Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
Canada meets Belgium in 1st World Cup match since 1986
Many Canadian soccer fans have been waiting for this moment their entire lives
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.Here’s everything you need...
theScore
Ecuador opens World Cup with comfortable win over host Qatar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
theScore
Argentina has Messi - but is that enough to be a World Cup contender?
Alexis Mac Allister is familiar with the script. We all are. "We've got the best player in the world; that's the only advantage we've got," the Argentina midfielder joked to theScore. Naturally, Lionel Messi will dominate the Albiceleste's journey through the World Cup. That's how it worked when Argentina won...
theScore
England showed quality in Iran thrashing, says Saka
Doha, Nov 21, 2022 (AFP) - Bukayo Saka said England sent a statement of what they can achieve in Qatar after thrashing Iran 6-2 on Monday to launch their World Cup in style. The Arsenal winger scored twice on his World Cup debut and Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also struck to end a six-game winless run for Gareth Southgate's men.
theScore
Ballon d'Or winner Benzema out of World Cup after injury in training
Add another one to the list. Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after injuring his left thigh in France's training session Saturday, the team announced. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner sustained the ailment during a sprint near the end of the practice, sources told Julien Laurens of ESPN. He underwent a scan shortly after that revealed the extent of the problem.
theScore
People who will define the 2022 World Cup
The World Cup is finally here - but not without its share of controversy and backlash. Here, theScore looks at the people who, for better or worse, will have the greatest impact on the tournament in Qatar. Gianni Infantino. As human rights organizations called on FIFA to grant compensation in...
theScore
Al-Khelaifi says PSG will consider selling shares
Paris, Nov 21, 2022 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed on Monday the French giants are considering selling shares after receiving "different offers". "We received an offer of more than 4 billion (euros) but we are not going to sell, of course, just a percentage of the club,...
theScore
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 5: Full preview of Canada vs. Belgium 🎧
'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
theScore
World Cup predictions: Champion, biggest flop, top scorer, and more
With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar opening Sunday, a collection of theScore's footy editors are breaking out the crystal balls and offering up some predictions for the tournament. Most excited about ... Michael J. Chandler: Playing in his final World Cup, Lionel Messi has a great chance to capture...
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 1: Qatar flops, Ecuador soars, Canada exhales
The 2022 World Cup is underway. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 1 at the tournament. Moment too big for Qatari players. When Qatar lost to...
theScore
Report: Benzema injured in return to full training for France
Doha, Nov 19, 2022 (AFP) - France forward Karim Benzema is to undergo medical tests after leaving training injured on Saturday ahead of the defending champions World Cup opener against Australia. The Real Madrid striker has been struggling with a thigh problem since October and has played less than half...
