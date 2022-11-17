Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth’s 2022 Hometown Holiday Celebration is Dec 2-4
PLYMOUTH — This is Plymouth's biggest community event of the year, with a big holiday parade starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This event features bands, floats, marching groups and of course, Santa. The town will be bustling and decorated for Christmas with brightly lit stores, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a holiday sing-along and plenty of hot chocolate and cookies.
laconiadailysun.com
Pemi Choral live on stage for three holiday shows in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth
GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul." The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new...
laconiadailysun.com
Holiday benefit concert at The Loft at Hermit Woods Dec. 2
MEREDITH — David Lockwood is at it again. The beloved local singer, songwriter and musician known for strapping a piano to his trailer and blessing his audiences with piano-music-to-go in nontraditional settings such as ferries, parking lots, city streets, and even the McDonald’s drive-through, has teamed up with the Woodward family to produce a holiday CD, "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" and to showcase the reinvented favorites at a live benefit concert to support the work of a local nonprofit.
laconiadailysun.com
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
laconiadailysun.com
Portsmouth debates free parking for holidays, and whether to tell out-of-towners about it
PORTSMOUTH — City officials have established something of a tradition in December by holding a downtown on-street parking enforcement holiday around the winter holidays. But a lengthy debate by the City Council about this year's parking holiday — which included how much effort they should put into letting out-of-towners know about it — ended without making any decisions.
laconiadailysun.com
Masako Rollins, 89
NORTHFIELD — Masako Rollins, 89, of Summer Street, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Masako was born on April 21, 1933, in Kofu City, Japan. She moved to the United States after meeting her late husband, David. She was a devoted full-time mother who raised her nine children with love. Above all, she valued spending time with her family playing Pinochle and other card games, and her other favorite past times were taking long car rides on country roads, and going out dancing to her favorite music, country.
laconiadailysun.com
For assistance or to assist, call the Salvation Army
LACONIA — It’s that time of year again and the Salvation Army in Laconia is making its list and checking it twice. If your family needs assistance with Christmas this year or are able to sponsor a child and their wishes, please call the Salvation Army today at 603-524-1834.
laconiadailysun.com
Rita R. Miller, 85
LACONIA — Rita R. Miller, 85, of County Drive, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Rita was born on November 15, 1936, in Laconia, to the late John and Irene (Lapointe) Maltais.
laconiadailysun.com
Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center named a NH Healthcare Hero
MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.
laconiadailysun.com
Zeb's owner objects to paid parking plan
CONWAY — An owner of Zeb’s General Store is pushing back against a proposal to add paid parking to North Conway Village, which selectmen will discuss next week. Selectmen are scheduled to meet Nov. 22 to discuss the idea. Selectmen’s agendas are posted Monday. to conwaynh.org.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert R. Patch, 80
GILMANTON — Robert R. Patch, 80, a longtime resident of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully at home in his rocking chair with his wife by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Henniker on January 8, 2022, the son of the late Parker and Dorothy (Kelly) Patch.
laconiadailysun.com
George M. Savage, 74
FRANKLIN — George M. Savage, 74, of Franklin, passed away on November 16 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was raised in Tilton and Northfield by stepfather, Harold Proctor and mother, Lorraine (Ketchum) Proctor. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Savage, in 1950. He attended Tilton-Northfield High School and served with the United States Army in Vietnam 1968-1969. He was a 50 plus year member of the American Legion post 49 in Tilton.
laconiadailysun.com
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
laconiadailysun.com
Joan W. Pelon, 84
MEREDITH — Joan W. Pelon, 84, born May 18, 1938, in Milford, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her home on November 12, 2022. Joan grew up in Grafton, Massachusetts, with her parents, William and Doris (Foster) Whitney, and attended The Norcross School in Grafton through grade eight, followed by high school at the newly-built Grafton Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1956. She attended Emerson College, where she started out as a broadcasting major but eventually changed focus and graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in English, with an eye to teaching. During her time at Emerson she also met Paul Pelon, who would become her husband of 54r years until his death in 2017.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 198 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Four people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
How to manage fatigue when living with a serious illness
PLYMOUTH — When living with a serious illness, it’s important to know that feeling easily and constantly tired— or fatigued — is a common symptom. In fact, many people experience fatigue, no matter if they are living with cancer, COPD, kidney disease, or another serious illness. Fatigue may make you or your loved one feel forgetful and unable to stay focused or have energy to do everyday things. This may include activities like seeing friends, pursuing hobbies, or even pursuing treatment for the serious illness.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia High School to induct four into its Athletic Hall of Fame
The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting four athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday Nov. 25. Chris Normandin, class of 1991; Dean Leighton, class of 1956; and twins Emily and Kate McLaughlin, class of 1997 will join the other 48 standing members.
laconiadailysun.com
Phyllis Gooch, 94
THORNTON — Phyllis Dreghorn Gooch, 94, of Thornton, died in Concord on November 11, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on April 12, 1928, she was the daughter of William James and Edith (MacDonald) Dreghorn.
laconiadailysun.com
James W. Bordeau, 67
FRANKLIN — James “Jimmy” W. Bordeau, 67, of Edmunds Street, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Mountain Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. James was born on September 22, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Robert and Barbara (Bushey) Bordeau.
laconiadailysun.com
John R. Abbott, 65
TILTON — John Ray Abbott, of Tilton, 65, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. John was born December 19,1956, in Concord, son of Harold E. Abbott Sr. and Margaret L Abbott (Baker). He is one of 10 children, with five brothers and four sisters. As John would always...
Comments / 0