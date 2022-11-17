Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Lighthouse Mission breaks ground on new facility
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Lighthouse Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 17th, for the rebuilding of its Ministries facility. Mayor Seth Fleetwood was among those who spoke at the event and addressed the importance of the project in serving the homeless in Whatcom County. Construction is expected...
Two suspects use torch during break-in near Deming
DEMING, Wash. – Two people were arrested after attempting to torch their way into a storage container. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater said that deputies were called for a security check at a home in the 6500 block of the Mount Baker Highway at around 4:45 Thursday morning, November 17th.
Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
Four Whatcom County H-S football teams in state quarters
Four Whatcom County high school football teams are alive heading into this weekend’s quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. All four will be on the radio. First up Friday night is the #1-ranked Lynden Lions. They take on Highline at Civic Stadium. That’s a 5:35 pre-game show and 6:00 kickoff on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
