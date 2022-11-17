ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
wmagazine.com

Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess

On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
The Independent

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
GLENDALE, AZ
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
The Boot

