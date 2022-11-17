Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’
Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans after the singer slammed the company over Eras Tour ticket sales chaos
Swifties were outraged on Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour over "high demands."
Taylor Swift Speaks Out Over ‘Excruciating’ Ticketmaster Fiasco
"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone," the Grammy winner wrote in her Instagram story.
CNBC
Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'
Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
wmagazine.com
Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess
On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Blumenthal suggests Ticketmaster breakup
Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal asks the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster following the recent Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Brothers Osborne, the War & Treaty Pay Tribute to the Rolling Stones at 2022 CMA Awards
Brothers Osborne and the War & Treaty brought their blazing new collaborative cover, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)," to the 2022 CMA Awards. CMAs host Luke Bryan introduced the performance by noting how influential the Rolling Stones were across the board, but especially in country music.
The Boot
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0