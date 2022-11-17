ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ELON University

Elon Football to play at Furman in first round of FCS playoffs

The Elon University football team returns to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2018, as the Phoenix will travel to Greenville, S.C., to face the Furman Paladins at noon. The first-round game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Elon went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in CAA Football during the...
ELON, NC
ELON University

White coat ceremony marks new beginning for Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2023

A white coat ceremony symbolizes a significant moment for aspiring physician assistants. A painstakingly strenuous year of memorizing every minute function of the human body is commemorated with the donning of a garment packed with meaning for any health care professional. “Class of 2023, the white coat you’ll receive today...
ELON, NC
ELON University

A behind the scenes look into the Elon Camerata Concert

This fall, Elon University will host its 16th iteration of the Camerata Concert event on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Whitley Auditorium. The Camerata Concert is focused on the concept of A Celebration of Light, which features the performance of lessons and carols, with a reading followed by a sung carol, from the Elon Camerata.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy