New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners.

“According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas Vebber said in a statement.

The lawsuit is tied to the complaint filed by Robert Pellegrini from Hartland in Waukesha County. He says he filed a complaint with the Elections Commission about his local clerk, and said the Commission dismissed it.

The problem, according to the lawsuit, is that the Commission’s administrator dismissed the complaint without taking it to the commissioners first.

“The decision by the Administrator was reversed in Court, but I don’t think I would have had to go to court if the Commissioners had reviewed and decided my complaint themselves,” Pellegrini said.

Vebber said the issue is not with the dismissal or the court case, but that the Commission's administrator handled the case on her own.

“It’s absolutely absurd that the Wisconsin Elections Commission repeatedly refuses to take accountability,” Vebber added.

Wisconsin law says the Elections Commission members will decide complaints, and WILL and Vebber say there’s nothing in the law that allows bureaucrats to make those decisions on their own.

WILL, which also represented Pellegrini in his challenge, says the Commission is relying on “a broad policy adopted by the WEC Commissioners to pass on their authority to review and resolve all [challenges.]”

The case is being heard in Waukesha County Court.

This is not the first lawsuit from WILL that involves the Elections Commission. Will has also challenged the Commission over voter drop boxes, ballot curing in Wisconsin, and the Commission’s use of the national voter registration form.

Comments / 7

DoYouVote4Nazis?
2d ago

why aren't we filing lawsuits for breaking the law on election day? this is a very simple situation.

Reply
3
