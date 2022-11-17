ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster

By Óscar Contreras
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
DENVER – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.

Polis, who received the bivalent omicron booster on Sept. 7, first encountered the virus nearly two years ago . He is currently asymptomatic and will be working from home “with his full schedule until he is no longer contagious,” according to his spokesman.

His office said the governor had been testing regularly for the virus due to a known exposure.

Data on how well the omicron-specific booster shots work in humans is mixed. Some early studies suggest they offer the same level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization as a fourth shot of the original vaccine, while others have found they performed better than the original vaccines.

It’s still unclear how well the newer vaccines work against more immune evasive variants like BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2), both in terms of stopping transmission of the virus and reducing the odds of severe disease.

The governor’s office reminded people to stay home if you are sick and to test regularly for 3 to 5 days after a known exposure.

Health experts have gone even further and are urging the public to continue taking other precautions to limit their risk of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, such as wearing high-quality masks in areas of substantial or high transmission, avoiding large indoor gathering if possible, ventilating indoor settings if gathering with family and friends, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following CDC quarantine guidance if you've been exposed or test positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Colorado have risen 74% since the beginning of November, with more than half of Colorado's counties now classified as medium risk based on the number of cases and hospitalizations, according to the CDC . Some counties along the Western Slope, southwestern Colorado and northeastern Colorado were deemed to be at high risk.

As of Thursday , all but nine of Colorado’s 64 counties were areas with substantial or high levels of community transmission for COVID-19.

Comments / 44

rokit
3d ago

I remember very well when he gave a speech that said, those you didn’t get the covid vaccine deserved to get covid, they were selfish and unkind to their neighbors and they should be ostracized ( in so many words) for not getting the vaccine. He’s gotten five, the newest one specifically for this variant, and he still gets covid. This is his second time as well isn’t it? So Governor Polis what do you have to say now?

Reply
21
Juan Jose
2d ago

this Sissy is a Covid Magnet. That or he loves to slip away from the Public by saying he's got it again. anyone who gets this sick just isn't right for a government job. Just like Fetterman or Biden

Reply
5
Gabby
4d ago

Most people do not understand how the vaccine works…lost 5 friends (none were vaccinated) and 2 weeks ago my sister past away, she was vaccinated but never got her boosters. She got Covid twice and shrugged it off as just bad allergy symptoms. Unfortunately it damaged her heart so bad she was in and out of the hospital for 6 months and then liver and kidneys. So those who say it is just the flu are clueless of what this virus does to their internal organs.

Reply(10)
6
